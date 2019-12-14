Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 13th December 14, 2019 WCCB Charlotte, 1/66Mugcov6 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/66Aaron Polk Larceny Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 3/66Aaron Whitlock Felony Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 4/66Amir Khayyat Communicating Threats Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 5/66Andra Funderburk False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 6/66Andrea Mcgure Andrea Mcguire DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 7/66Anjula Horsley Unauthorized Us Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 8/66Anthony Solano Breaking And Entering Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 9/66Anthony Tribble Felony Possession Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 10/66Arthur Bailey Felony Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 11/66Bishop Ford Assault By Pointing Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 12/66Bradley Dawson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 13/66Brenia Brown Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 14/66Cerrana Sellers DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 15/66Christopher Galvin Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 16/66Christopher Townsend Maintaining And Dwelling Show Caption Hide Caption 17/66Cleopatra Ritchie Financial Card Fraud Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 18/66Dana Denena Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/66Daniel Vargas Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 20/66Deja Fruster Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 21/66Donald Clinton Assault By Strangulation FIrst Degree Kidnapping Habitual Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/66Ernesto Aguilar DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 23/66Gary Tarlton Assault With A Deadly Wepaon Show Caption Hide Caption 24/66Gene White Promoting Prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 25/66Gregory Campbell Larceny Possession Of Stolen Goods Possession Of Stolen Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 26/66Harrison Ray Felony Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 27/66Herbert Humphries Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 28/66James Worthty Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 29/66Jason Carrington Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 30/66Jeffrey Jeter Breaking And Entering Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 31/66John Benjamin Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 32/66John Smith Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 33/66Jose Munoz Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 34/66Jose Noris Show Caption Hide Caption 35/66Jose Paz First Degree Forced Sex Offense Indecent Liberties With Child Show Caption Hide Caption 36/66Juquan Mosley Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/66Kandyce Schofield DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 38/66Kathy Ellis Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 39/66Kenter Ruff Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 40/66Kevin King Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/66Kiarah Daniels Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 42/66Kimberly Tribble Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 43/66Larry Walker Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 44/66Lawrence Barnes DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 45/66Leonard Garlins Fugitive Forgery Show Caption Hide Caption 46/66Macolm Andrews Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 47/66Madison Williams Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 48/66Marketh Woodard Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 49/66Matthew Craft Felony Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 50/66Megan Magri Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 51/66My Nguyen Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 52/66Patrick Muldrow Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 53/66Prince Tribble Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 54/66Renica Anglade Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 55/66Richard Heggins Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 56/66Roberta Massey Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 57/66Sergio Felix Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 58/66Shaniqua Williams Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 59/66Shaun Corbett Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 60/66Tere Washington Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 61/66Terell Warner Breaking And Enteirng Show Caption Hide Caption 62/66Timothy Williams Attempted First Degree Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 63/66Travis Tudor Parole VIolation Show Caption Hide Caption 64/66Vernard Gregory Breaking And Entering Larceny1 Show Caption Hide Caption 65/66Wade Hairston Second Degree Force Sex Offense Forcible Rape Show Caption Hide Caption 66/66William Neal Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, December 13th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin