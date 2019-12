Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 14th

1/41 Mugcov8

2/41 Alexis Eliseo Assault On A Female

3/41 Allan Baker Breaking And Entering

4/41 Averyon Barksdale Carrying Concealed Gun

5/41 Azoria Mills Larceny



6/41 Brent Jenkins Trespassing

7/41 Brittany Sawyer Breaking And Entering Trespassing

8/41 Bruno Velezcoba Reckless Driving

9/41 Christopher Garnett City Town Violation Disorderly Conduct

10/41 Christopher Stephens Trespassing



11/41 Corey Willey Carrying Concealed Weapon Possession Of Firearm By Felon

12/41 Dakota Harrison Trespassing

13/41 Darnell Austin Breaking And Entering DWI Felony Probation Violation

14/41 Demitrius Ross Assault And Battery

15/41 Elijah Kirby Larceny Of Motor Vehicle



16/41 Emmet Mitchell Larceny Robbery

17/41 Gabriel Cruz DWI Driving While License Revoked

18/41 Jacqueline Barrious Resisting Officer

19/41 Jennifer Chambers Simple Assault

20/41 Jessica Bower Larceny Trespassing



21/41 Jesus Cruz DWI Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle

22/41 Jonathan Wester Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Possession Of Meth

23/41 Justin Cuevas Stalking

24/41 Katherine Queck Possession Of Firearm On City Property

25/41 Keaira Clontz Driving While License Revoked



26/41 Kelvin Fitzgerald Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

27/41 Lamar McCaskill Possession Of Marijuana Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

28/41 Liam Taylor Felony Possession Possession Of Stolen Firearm

29/41 Mack Rivers Assault By Strangulation

30/41 Malcolm Andrews Trespassing



31/41 Miguel Santiago Driving While Impaired

32/41 Myasia Oglesby Resisting Officer Assault

33/41 Nicholas Meadows DWI

34/41 Patricia Seke Resisting Officer Trespassing

35/41 Robert Johnson DWI



36/41 Saqualla Deal Violation Of Court Order

37/41 Terraries Thomas Breaking And Entering

38/41 Tyrell Hayes Trespassing

39/41 Tyrese Bailey Indecent Exposure

40/41 Victor Lewis DWI



41/41 VIshon Foster Driving While License Revoked



















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, December 14th.