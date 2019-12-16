Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 15th

1/61 Mugcov11

2/61 Allen Davis Carrying Concealed Gun

3/61 Allen Williamson Larceny

4/61 Andre Triplett Assault With A Deadly Weapon

5/61 Andy Giron Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



6/61 Anthony Gill FIrst Degree Trespassing

7/61 Anthony Kirkland Simple Assault

8/61 Aquavius Castle Assault With A Deadly Weapon Communicating Threats

9/61 Araceli Castaneda Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

10/61 Azzyria Brown Possession Of Stolen Goods Resisting Officer



11/61 Beth Coleman Simple Assault

12/61 Bradley Kestler DWi

13/61 Braun Dillard Driving While License Revoked

14/61 Brittany Sawyer Larceny

15/61 Cartrail Eaton Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare



16/61 Corey Harris Assault On A Female Child Abuse

17/61 Courtney Coltrane Assault And Battery

18/61 Detra Weathers Hit And Run

19/61 Donovan Bradley Trespassing

20/61 Dulce Ramos DWI Driving While License Revoked



21/61 Elijah Roland Larceny

22/61 Gilbert Mojica DWI

23/61 Gregory Knight Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

24/61 Harvina Jackson Larceny Trespassing

25/61 Ivory Harrison Felony Larceny



26/61 James McGuine Assault On A Female Assault By Strangulation

27/61 James Younger Protective Order Violation

28/61 Jason Morrow Communicating Threats

29/61 Jaylen Barber Larceny

30/61 Jeffrey Truesdale Trespassing



31/61 John Minter Larceny Possession

32/61 Johnathan Barnhill Fugitive

33/61 Jord Jordan Larceny

34/61 Jose Cardona DWI

35/61 Joshua McConnell Felony Possession



36/61 Justin May Assault

37/61 Karl Courtright Trespassing

38/61 Kendall White Larceny By Employee

39/61 Kenesha Sanders Assault Possession

40/61 Kenneth Daniels Failure To Return Property Open Container



41/61 Kimberly Guy Simple Assault

42/61 Kyle Nilson Intoxicated And Disruptive Trespassing

43/61 Latoya Gaither Intoxicated And Disruptive Assault

44/61 Marquavious Dye Simple Assault

45/61 Martin Cottrell Assault On A Female



46/61 Micah Golden Driving While License Revoked

47/61 Michael Arrison DWI

48/61 Nicole Tadych Felony Possession Of Cocaine

49/61 Nixon Fuentes DWI

50/61 Paulino Trejo Hit And Run



51/61 Qiana Holmes DWI

52/61 Randy Faulkenberry Intoxicated And Disruptive Assault

53/61 Robert Hargis DWI

54/61 Samuel Ramsey Felony Larceny

55/61 Shatrell Tomlinson Prostitution



56/61 Steven Evans Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

57/61 Tereso Ramos DWI

58/61 Thomas Gaskin Trespassing Begging For Money

59/61 Thomas Sankara DWI

60/61 Todd Savage Driving While License Revoked



61/61 William White Assault On A Female



























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, December 15th.