Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 16th

2/64 Aaron Kelly Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

3/64 Abdou Bah Assault On A Female

4/64 Adam Jones Federal

5/64 Alexandria Bailey Simple Assault



6/64 Andre Ordonez Communicating Threats

7/64 Antonio Wong Felony Probation Violation

8/64 Avion Reid Forgery Injury To Personal Property

9/64 Bobby Howie Driving WHile License Revoked

10/64 Bobby Minton Federal



11/64 Bobby Walls Federal

12/64 Brandon Colbert Federal

13/64 Brittany Sherill Trespassing Simple Assault

14/64 Calvin Walker Asssault With A Deadly Weapon Possession Of Stolen Firearm

15/64 Camilo Garcia Assault On A Female



16/64 Cherish Williams Breaking And Entering Larceny

17/64 Christian Madila Communicating Threats

18/64 Christopher Dunlap Breaking And Entering Larceny

19/64 Cierra Bryant Larceny

20/64 Daniel Santillan Federal



21/64 Demetrius Spann Larceny

22/64 Estuardo Obregon Larceny

23/64 Gegizew Tebekaw Conspire To Sell Marijuana

24/64 Gerald Conner DWI

25/64 Haywood Collins Trespassing



26/64 Janell Bowen Driving While License Revoked Soliciting Prostitution

27/64 Jessica Turner Larceny

28/64 John Harris Assault On A Female

29/64 John Milton Child Abuse Resisting Officer

30/64 Jordon Johnson Driving While License Revoked



31/64 Joseph Thierry Breaking And Entering Larceny

32/64 Joshua Allen Felony Hit And Run Fleeing Eluding Arrest

33/64 Kameyon Myers Possession

34/64 Keith Williams Breaking And Entering

35/64 Kenneth Elliott Parole Violation



36/64 Khaleid Sanders Breaking And Entering

37/64 Khalif Jones Breaking And Entering

38/64 Laporsha Thomas Larceny

39/64 Larry Walker Stalking

40/64 Leroy Graham Larceny



41/64 Malik Boyce Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

42/64 Marcus Withers Carrying Concealed Gun

43/64 Marquise Gray Trespassing

44/64 Michael Kiker Communicating Threats

45/64 Michael Porter Breaking And Entering



46/64 Millard Bell DWI Expired Registration

47/64 Nelson Argueta Protective Order Violation

48/64 Omar Chisholm Assault With A Deadly Weapon Felony Hit And Run

49/64 Paul Forgues Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female

50/64 Richard Heggins Felony Larceny1



51/64 Ricky Bush Trespassing

52/64 Robert Pigott Protective Order Violation

53/64 Shawn Leach Assault On A Female Breaking And Entering

54/64 Sina Gharavi Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Trafficking Heroin

55/64 Stephen Mcgirt Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female



56/64 Stephen Moore Assault And Battery DWI

57/64 Tameka Johnson Possession Of Stolen Goods

58/64 Tayler Allen Larceny

59/64 Ted Melton Federal

60/64 Teddy Gumbs Driving While License Revoked



61/64 Thomas Squires Assault

62/64 Tkeyah Gentry Resisting Officer

63/64 Troy Absher Federal

64/64 Tyrone Pringle Sex Offender On Child Premises

































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, December 16th.