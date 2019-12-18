Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 17th December 18, 2019 WCCB Charlotte, 1/85Meck Mug Cover3 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/85Michael Yates Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 3/85Edward Wright Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/85Joshua Wood Larceny Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 5/85James Williams Extradition Show Caption Hide Caption 6/85Cornell Williams Malicious Conduct By Prisoner Trespassing Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 7/85Jamel Wilborn Assault On A Female Harassing Phone Call Show Caption Hide Caption 8/85Mhalik White Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 9/85Jenny White Possess Methamphetamine Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 10/85Jeffery White Sex Offender On Child Premises Show Caption Hide Caption 11/85Travis Welch Common Law Robbery Obtain Property False Pretense Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 12/85Blake Waud Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 13/85Michael Wallace Possess Controlled Substance Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 14/85James Walker Assault On A Female Extradition Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 15/85Shawn Waddell Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 16/85Anthony Vaughn Assault On A Female Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 17/85Jordan Tyson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 18/85Sharne Tubman Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 19/85Deonte Truesdale Assault On A Female Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 20/85Burch Thornton Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 21/85Rickey Thomas Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 22/85Jeremy Spann Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 23/85Eddy Soto Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 24/85Necole Smith Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 25/85Darryl Smith Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 26/85Edwin Sion Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/85Keydrick Rose Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/85Abrahan Romero Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 29/85Diana Roberts Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 30/85Rogelio Ramirez Second Degree Force Sex Offense Second Degree Forcible Rape Sexual Battery Felonious Restraint Larceny Obtain Property By False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 31/85Brandon Poole Driving While Impaired Driving While License Revoked Impaired Fail To Maintain Lane Control Possess Control Substance On Jail Premises Show Caption Hide Caption 32/85Tony Perkins Driving While License Revoked Maintain A Dwelling Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 33/85Delrika Pearson Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/85Jhonda Pauley Intimidating Witness Show Caption Hide Caption 35/85Maurice Paige Trespassing Felony Possession Of Cocaine Larceny Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 36/85John Nicholas Habitual Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 37/85Justin Neely Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 38/85Ronnie Morrow Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 39/85Kelvin McManus Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Possess Stolen Property Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 40/85Robin McElveen Larceny Change Price Tag Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 41/85Tomontre McCray Assault Government Employee Assault Emergency Personnel Malicious Conduct By Prisoner Show Caption Hide Caption 42/85Wendell McCain Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 43/85Jonathan Martin Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 44/85JoeLee Mack Possess Marijuana Resisting Public Officer Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 45/85Ander Lowery Larceny Breaking And Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 46/85Demani Love Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 47/85Zaron Laney Larceny Breaking Or Entering Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 48/85Corey Lampkin Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Possess Handgun By Minor Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 49/85Kobe Jones Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 50/85JB Jones Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 51/85Gerald Jones Break Or Enter A Place Of Worship Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 52/85Lamont Jenkins Driving While License Revoked Larceny Speeding Use Foreign License While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 53/85Daquarias Jackson Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 54/85Clement Howie Assault On A Female Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation First Degree Kidnapping Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 55/85Katravious Howell Maintain A Dwelling Trespassing Trafficking Opium Or Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 56/85Terry Howard Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 57/85Larry Hobbs Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 58/85Larry Hinton Possess Marijuana Show Cause Trafficking In MDA Or MDMA Violation Of Court Order Show Caption Hide Caption 59/85Damian Hill Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 60/85Reginald Hall Nonsupport Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 61/85Michael Gurley Assault On A Female Injury To Personal Property Interfere With Emergency Communication Show Caption Hide Caption 62/85Tracy Elder Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 63/85Mamadou Diallo Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 64/85Trequon Daivs Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 65/85Deon Davis Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 66/85Jamel Daniels Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Marijuana Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 67/85Nicolas Curlee Larceny Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 68/85Justin Crowder Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 69/85Jerome Craddock Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 70/85Nicholas Cook Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 71/85Cameron Coffing Assault By Strangulation False Imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 72/85Samuel Clyburn Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 73/85Robert Clark Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 74/85Yavonka Byrd Simple Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 75/85Darius Bradley Disorderly Conduct Public Building Indecent Exposure Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 76/85Anna Bostick Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 77/85Rafi Blount Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 78/85Sanchez Biggers Fail To Provide Proof Of Fare Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 79/85Kenneth Berry Larceny Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 80/85Jevon Barnwell Possess Marijuana Carrying Concealed Gun Possession Of Firearm By Felon Possession With Intent To Manufacture Sell Or Deliver Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 81/85Jevon Ayala Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Marijuana Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 82/85Melvin Autry Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 83/85Lisa Andrews Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 84/85Stephanie Alcantar Assault Government Employee Intoxicated And Disruptive Resisting Public Officer Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, December 17th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin