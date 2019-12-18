Rising Spotlight: Dr. Gillespie From Queen City Ear Nose And Throat Talks Increased Risk Of Ear Infections During Flu Season
With the cold and flu season comes the increased risk for ear infections for kids and adults.
Dr. Richard Gillespie, Jr. MD, Board Certified Otolaryngologist of Queen City Ear, Nose and Throat made an appearance on WCCB News Rising, Wednesday morning, to talk all about this issue.
Gillespie answered questions including symptoms to look for, the different types of ear infections and treatment that is available.