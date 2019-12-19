Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 18th December 19, 2019 WCCB Charlotte, 1/94Meck Mug Cover4 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/94Alex Wragmon Assault By Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/94Audante Wilson Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Possess Stolen Property Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 4/94Jason Williams Simple Assault Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/94Cornell Williams Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 6/94Corey Wilkes Possess Stolen Property Possess Heroin Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 7/94Parrenta Wheeler Larceny Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 8/94Michael Whatley Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 9/94Darrell Webber Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Possess Stolen Property Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 10/94Anchez Walker Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Felony Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 11/94Luis Vargas Limon Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 12/94Michael Upright Reckless Driving Larceny Driving While Impaired Fail To Provide Proof Of Fare Assault Campus Police Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 13/94Christopher Tyler Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 14/94Terraries Thomas Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Financial Card Fraud Financial Card Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 15/94Darryl Taylor Assault With A Deadly Weapon Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 16/94Nykia Tait Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/94Wyatt Sutherland Driving While Impaired Maintain A Dwelling Possess Controlled Substance Simple Assault Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 18/94Adonijah Suggs Discharge Weapon Into Occupied Dwelling Show Caption Hide Caption 19/94Demetrius Spann Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 20/94Keontae Sloan Possession Of Firearm By Felon Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 21/94Andre Simons Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Possess Stolen Property Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 22/94Paul Shingledecker Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 23/94Steven Sharrett Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 24/94Donyell Shannon Felony Possession Of Marijuana Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 25/94Martin Santiago Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/94Miguel Sanchez Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 27/94Casey Rutherford Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 28/94Kadero Ruble Assault By Pointing A Gun Cruelty To Animals Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/94Carl Robinson Hit And Run Property Damage Show Caption Hide Caption 30/94Chardanae Rhines Fail To Provide Proof Of Fare Show Caption Hide Caption 31/94Jenine Piper Obatin Property By False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 32/94Recsemy Pich Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 33/94Shamaur Patterson Moses Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 34/94Stewart Oehler Drive No Registration No Inspection Possess Controlled Substance Shoplifting Fictitious Tag Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 35/94Mario Niklenov Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 36/94William Nelson Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Possess Stolen Property Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 37/94Jorge Navarette Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 38/94Jamikequez Nance Discharge Firearm In City Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 39/94Jeremy Morton Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 40/94Quatoya Morrison Aid And Abet Larceny Injury To Personal Property Interfere With Electronic Monitoring Device Show Caption Hide Caption 41/94Christopher Moore Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 42/94Paul Mitchell Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 43/94Delveto Mitchell Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 44/94Kelvin McManus Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 45/94Corey McGriff Felony Possession Of Cocaine Drug Paraphernalia Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 46/94James McClellan Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 47/94Haman McClain Possession Of Fireatm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 48/94William McAlese No Liability Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 49/94Ronnie Maynard Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 50/94Bryan London Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 51/94Jonathan Lee Possess Stolen Property Burglary Larceny After Breaking Or Entering Possess Altered License Show Caption Hide Caption 52/94Hayley Lanning Possess Marijuana Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 53/94Zaron Laney Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 54/94Ciano Kimble Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 55/94Kyle Kilcrease Fail To Return Rental Property Show Caption Hide Caption 56/94Reubin Keith Criminal Contempt Show Caption Hide Caption 57/94Michelle Kane Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 58/94Kristen Jones Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 59/94Rondell Jenkins Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 60/94Lamar James Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 61/94Katelynn Jago Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 62/94Minique Jackson Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 63/94Tyrone Huntley Larceny Trespassing Commnicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 64/94Jeremy Hunter Misuse 911 System Show Caption Hide Caption 65/94Victor Hernandez Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 66/94Treyvon Harris Assault On A Female Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 67/94Jaylunn Harris Carrying Concealed Gun Possess Marijuana Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 68/94Lazaria Hamilton Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 69/94Humberto Gutierrez Driving While Impaired D Show Caption Hide Caption 70/94Jacqueline Grigg Drive No Registration Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 71/94AndreYona Gordon Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 72/94Julio Gonzalez Intoxicated And Disruptive Open Container Urinate In Public Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 73/94Archie Gibson Identity Theft Obatin Property By False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 74/94Demarcus Gerald Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 75/94Dannei Gayle Assault Serious Bodily Injury Conspiracy Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 76/94Jacob Gardea Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 77/94Emily Eldridge Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 78/94Mason Dunlap Attempted First Degree Murder Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 79/94Nhyrik Donovan Indecent Liberties With Child Statutory Rape Show Caption Hide Caption 80/94Vinson Davis Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 81/94Jasmine Davis Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 82/94Ron Crawford Simple Assault Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 83/94Michael Clark Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 84/94Rudy Caldwell Larceny Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 85/94Brandon Byers Assault On A Female Larceny After Breaking Or Entering Trepassing Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 86/94Brandon Byers Show Caption Hide Caption 87/94Louis Brown First Degree Burglary Sexual Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 88/94Myrio Bennett Breaking Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 89/94George Beers Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 90/94Javier Barerra Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 91/94Todd Bailey Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 92/94Brian Austin Assault On A Female False Imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 93/94Shaun Al Baghdadi Hit And Run Property Damage Show Caption Hide Caption 94/94Amy Agner Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, December 18th. 