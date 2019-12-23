Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 22nd December 23, 2019 WCCB Charlotte, 1/56Mugcov17 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/56Andres Martinez DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/56Arode Castro Assault With A Deadly Weapon Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/56Ashley Harris City Town Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/56Brayan Antonio No Registration Show Caption Hide Caption 6/56Carlos Herrera Felony Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 7/56Cecil Sturdivant Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 8/56Charles Brown Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 9/56Christina Norman DWI Operating Vehicle No Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 10/56Christopher Gleaton Intoxicated And Disruptive Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 11/56Clarence Daniels Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 12/56Clifford Martin Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 13/56Darrell Higgs Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 14/56Datavius Alexander Possession Of Firearm By Felon Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/56Dayvon Farrer Second Degree Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 16/56Dennis Hilliard Communicating Threats Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption 17/56Dondre Mason Possession Of Firear By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/56Dwayne Harris Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 19/56Edgar Hemmings Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 20/56Eric RIngfield Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 21/56Freddy Vargas Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 22/56Geovany Cruz Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 23/56Gerald Carter Forgery False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 24/56Gerald Johnson DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 25/56Gerald Martin Defrauding Innkeeper Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 26/56Jack Stallings Driving While License Revoked Possession Of Stolen Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 27/56Jalen Cureton Possession Show Caption Hide Caption 28/56Jamall Eubanks Resisting Officer Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 29/56James Wheeler Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 30/56Jeffrey Pelzer Open Container Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 31/56Jerry Funderburk Larceny False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 32/56Jodi Kelly Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 33/56Jonica Palmer Failure To Return Hired MV Show Caption Hide Caption 34/56Jorge Lantigua Noise Ordinance Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 35/56Jose Reyes Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 36/56Juanta Sumpter Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 37/56Kaleema Folk Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 38/56Kareem McKoy Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 39/56Kayla Disharoon Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 40/56Keilan McClelland Assault On Govt Official Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 41/56Keri Camps Larceny Of Dog Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 42/56Korneisha Banks No Registration Show Caption Hide Caption 43/56Larry Lowry Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 44/56Latoya Brown Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 45/56Norman Woodward Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 46/56Patrick Kelly Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 47/56Patrick Morgan Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 48/56Perrell Brown Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 49/56Phillip Richter Resisting Officer Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 50/56Rafael Lopezsantos Assault On A Female Assault By Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 51/56Ram Thang DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 52/56Raymond Coleman DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 53/56Richard Martin Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 54/56Robert Hendrix Cyberstalking Show Caption Hide Caption 55/56Travis Blakley Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 56/56William Santos DWI Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, December 22nd. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin