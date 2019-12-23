Sunshine Returns for the Holidays

The system in the Gulf that we’ve been tracking for the past several days is finally moving off of the Atlantic Coast and the rain should finally taper off by midnight tonight. We will all be rewarded handsomely for sticking through what was a chilly and soggy weekend, as sunny skies and comfy highs return just in time for the holidays. Expect plentiful sunshine and highs in the 60s for your Christmas Eve. A few chilly gusts are possible earlier in the day. The forecast looks even better for Christmas, as calm winds prevail to go along with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

Tonight: Rain slowly tapers off. Low: 46°. Wind: NE 10-20. Gusts: 20-25.

Tuesday: Sunny and much warmer. High: 66°. Wind: NE 5-15.

Christmas Eve: A silent night. Low: 36°. Wind: NE 5-10.

Christmas Day: Beautiful. High: 64°. Wind: Light.