Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 23rd December 24, 2019 WCCB Web Staff, 1/56Mug Cover 12 24 19 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/56Jose Zarco Gomez Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 3/56Phillip Watson Possess Controlled Substance Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 4/56Lauren Tarleton Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 5/56Jerry Stover Urinate In Public Show Caption Hide Caption 6/56Kenneth Stokes Obtain Property By False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 7/56Ravsean Stinson Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/56Christopher Stephens Larceny After Breaking Or Entering Solicit Alms Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/56Chardonnay Sowell Simple Assault Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 10/56Cameron Smith Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/56Madelyne Shackelford Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 12/56Dana Scott Breaking Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 13/56Deborah Schaeffer Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 14/56Javier Santamaria First Degree Forcible Rape First Degree Rape Child First Degree Sex Offense Child Show Caption Hide Caption 15/56Fonisha Riggins Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/56Clayton Reid Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 17/56Akeria Mitchell Driving While License Revoked Conspiracy Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 18/56Vontria Miller Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/56Nyeem McNeil Assault And Battery Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 20/56Katelyn McIntyre Extradition Probation Violation Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 21/56Jamarlon McGill Assault Serious Bodily Injury Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 22/56Chad McFalls Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/56Omar McFadden Driving While License Revoked After Notice Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 24/56Brianna Lyons Assault With A Deadly Weapon False Imprisonment Show Caption Hide Caption 25/56Corey Lampkin Interfere With Electronic Monitoring Device Show Caption Hide Caption 26/56Rosie Jones Identity Theft Larceny By Anti Inventory Device Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 27/56Anthony Johnson Driving While License Revoked Expired Inspection Drive No Registration Show Caption Hide Caption 28/56Brandt Jett Assault With A Deadly Weapon Intent To Kill Show Caption Hide Caption 29/56Lorenza Jenkins Human Trafficking Child Victim Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 30/56Lorenza Jenkins Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor Show Caption Hide Caption 31/56Ovie Iyesi Intoxicated And Disruptive Possess Marijuana Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 32/56Jeffrey Hodge Extradition Show Caption Hide Caption 33/56Joshua Helms Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 34/56Kayla Hedgepath Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Uttering Forged Instrument Show Caption Hide Caption 35/56Brian Heatherly Extradition Show Caption Hide Caption 36/56Jimothy Hayes Larceny Possess Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 37/56Reco Hayden Assault Inflict Serious Injury Minor Present Assault By Strangulation Assault Serious Bodily Injury Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Kidnapping Show Caption Hide Caption 38/56Cody Hammond Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle First Degree Burglary Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 39/56Gary Good Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 40/56Abraham Gaytan Rivera Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 41/56Darryl Garrison Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 42/56Andy Garcia Driving While Impaired Driving While License Revoked Drive After Consuming Under 21 Show Caption Hide Caption 43/56Rachel Foster Probation Violation Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 44/56James Flowers Larceny Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 45/56Andrea Dixon Simple Assault Interfere With Emergency Communication Show Caption Hide Caption 46/56Adrian Dixon Probation Violation Out Of County Show Caption Hide Caption 47/56Xavier Cureton Nonsupport Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 48/56Jamila Cross Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 49/56Senrena Craig Assault With A Deadly Weapon Carrying Concealed Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 50/56Christopher Chisholm Second Degree Murder Without Regard Felony Possession Of Cocaine Larceny Of A Firearm Possess Stolen Property Possess Marijuana Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 51/56Christopher Chisholm Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 52/56Eddy Chavez Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 53/56Joseph Brandon Extradition Show Caption Hide Caption 54/56Julian Bradley Driving While License Revoked Fail To Secure Passenger Under 16 Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 55/56Thomas Blount Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 56/56Joshua Black False Imprisonment Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Monday, December 23rd. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin