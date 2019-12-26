The Victim In A North Charlotte Homicide Case Has Been Identified

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is developing after the victim was found by his girlfriend within his home in North Charlotte on December 23.

The victim has now been identified as 40-year-old Anthony Devon Leakes.

When Leakes’ girlfriend found him she called 911 after seeing that he was shot multiple times.

The North Division CMPD Officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. that night.

Leakes was pronounced deceased by the medic at the scene on Elliott Drive off of Sunset Road.

The Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Representatives of the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, Victim Services, Charlotte Fire Department, Medic and Operations Command also responded to the scene, a CMPD press release stated.

The investigation into this case is currently active and ongoing with Detective Overman being the lead detective assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.