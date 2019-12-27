A Shooting In South Charlotte Involving A Police Officer Leaves One Injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD released a statement around 3 a.m. acknowledging one person is left with injuries after a shooting involving at least one officer.
The shooting occurred early on Friday, December 27 at an apartment complex in South Charlotte on Waterford Tide Loop.
The injuries were not considered life threatening but the person was still reported to the hospital, the police tweeted.
There were no reported officer injuries from the incident.
The identity of the person who was injured and the reasoning behind the incident has not been released.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, police said.