A Shooting In South Charlotte Involving A Police Officer Leaves One Injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD released a statement around 3 a.m. acknowledging one person is left with injuries after a shooting involving at least one officer.

The shooting occurred early on Friday, December 27 at an apartment complex in South Charlotte on Waterford Tide Loop.

The injuries were not considered life threatening but the person was still reported to the hospital, the police tweeted.

The SBI is conducting a CMPD officer involved shooting which occurred this morning in the 7900 block of Waterford Tide Loop. One subject received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. No reported officer injuries. Thoughts and prayers for all involved — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 27, 2019

There were no reported officer injuries from the incident.

The identity of the person who was injured and the reasoning behind the incident has not been released.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, police said.