Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 26th December 27, 2019 WCCB Web Team, 1/56Akita Brown DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 2/56Ali Shams Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapons False Imprisonment Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 3/56Amani Kersey Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/56Amazu Johnson DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/56Andre Nesmith Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 6/56Anthony Curry Breaking And Or Entering Felony Larceny After Breaking Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 7/56Barrion Ross Intoxicated And Disruptive Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 8/56Cassandra Moore Discharge Firearm In City Go Armed To Terror Of People Show Caption Hide Caption 9/56Catherine Templeton Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon False Imprisonment Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/56Christopher George Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia PWIMSD SCH VI CS Show Caption Hide Caption 11/56Christopher Russell 4 Counts Of Assault With A Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 12/56Christopher Watson Embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 13/56Curtis Lowder Crime Against Nature Solicit Prostitution Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 14/56Daviann Peele Misdemeanor Probation Violation Shoplifting Concealment Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 15/56David Wilson 2 Counts Of Breaking And Or Entering Felony Larceny After Breaking Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 16/56Davyon Smith Farrer Misdemeanor Larceny Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/56Demarqus Clark Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 18/56Demetrius Gray Assault On A Female 2 Counts Of Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 19/56Demetrius Spann Resisting Public Officer Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 20/56Edwin Burch Communicating Threats Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Felony Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Possession Of Burglary Tools Show Caption Hide Caption 21/56Edwin Odugba Simple Assailt Show Caption Hide Caption 22/56Fred Lee Misdemeanor Probation Violation Shoplifting Concealment Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 23/56Fredrick McDowell DWI Level 5 Show Caption Hide Caption 24/56Harvey Montgomery Assault By Pointing A Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 25/56James McClellan DWLR Not Impaired REV Flee Or Elude Arrest With MV Felony Misdemeanor Larceny Reckless Driving To Endanger Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 26/56Jaziah Graham Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 27/56Jicxon Benitas Solicit Child By Computer Show Caption Hide Caption 28/56John Kelly Felony Possession SCH I CS Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 29/56Johnny Shipp Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle1 Show Caption Hide Caption 30/56Johnny Welch Common Law Robbery Resisting Public Officer IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 31/56Joseph Carson Class H Or I Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 32/56Joseph Jackson Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 33/56Justus Steele Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 34/56Katie Pletl Crime Against Nature Possess Drug Paraphernalia Solicit Prostitution Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 35/56Kenneth Jefferies Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 36/56Labreece Lightner Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 37/56Larico Coxton Carrying Concealed Gun Misdemeanor Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 38/56Lavoris Lucas Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 39/56Marc Roberts DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 40/56Montrez McCoy Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 41/56Nala Edwards DWLR Not Impaired DEV Misdemeanor Larceny Use Foreign License While DWLR Show Caption Hide Caption 42/56Nazir Lucky 5 Counts Of Break Or Entering A Motor Vehicle 3 Counts Of Felony Conspiracy 3 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 43/56Nicolas Curlee Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 44/56RANDAL1 Show Caption Hide Caption 45/56Raymond Fisher Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon Second Degree Kidnapping Show Caption Hide Caption 46/56Renny Mobley Assault On A Female Burning Personal Property Communicating Threats Injury To Personal Property Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 47/56Scott Robinson Cyberstalking Show Caption Hide Caption 48/56Shanequia Jant Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 49/56Sheila Gilyard Disorderly Conduct At Terminal Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 50/56Stephen Bowman Injury To Real Property Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 51/56Steven Courtney Attempted Robbery Dangerous Weapon Injury To Real Property Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 52/56Taizo Smith DWLR Not Impaired REV Show Caption Hide Caption 53/56Tasha Kersey Resisting Public Officer Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 54/56Terraries Thomas Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 55/56Tyree Smith Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 56/56Veronica Davis Defrauding Taxi Driver Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, December 26th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin