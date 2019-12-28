1 Dead, Several Injured After Shooting In Parking Lot Of Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — One person is dead and several others have been injured following a shooting in the parking lot of Dave & Busters at Concord Mills Mall, according to the Concord Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 9pm. Police say it was not an active shooting situation. However, they have not said what led to the shooting.
Authorities say they set up an area at Lowe’s, which is located on the corner of Concord Mills Boulevard and Derita Road, for parents to pick up their children.
No suspect description has been released at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.