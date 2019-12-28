Gaston County Mugshots December 27 December 28, 2019 WCCB Web Staff, 1/36Dustin Lipscomb Probation Violation Misdemeanor Flee Or Elude Arrest Motor Vehicle 2 Counts Of Reckless Driving To Endanger Possess Cocaine DWLR Not Impaired REV 2 Counts Of Personal Property Injury Failure To Heed Light Or Siren Show Caption Hide Caption 2/36Jeremy Wright Awdwisi Show Caption Hide Caption 3/36Bridget Webb Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/36Timothy Smith Registration Plate Or Card Expired DWLR Not Impaired REV Show Caption Hide Caption 5/36Steven Shedd Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/36Stafford Rosser Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 7/36Kenyada Rhodes Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/36Aideren Reid Failure To Appear Misdemeanor Marijuana Possess With Intent Manufacture Possess Stolen Firearm Carry Concealed Weapon Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place Containing Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 9/36Candice Price Failure To Appear Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 10/36Christopher Newell 4 Counts Of Failure To Appear Felony 3 Counts Of Failure To Appear Misdemeanor 2 Counts Of Larceny Extradition Or Fugitive Of Other State Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 11/36Saliou Ndir DWI Failure To Reduce Speed No Operators License Show Caption Hide Caption 12/36Jaylan Moore DWLR Not Impaired REV Marijuana Possess .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 13/36Ohaji Montgomery Robbery With Dangerous Weapon To Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Possess Stolen Firearm SCH IV Possess Simple Show Caption Hide Caption 14/36Richard Mitchell DWLR Impaired REV Show Caption Hide Caption 15/36Willie McCoy 3 Counts Of Failure To Appear Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Possess Stolen Firearm Carry Concealed Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 16/36Justin Lightfoot Possess Herion Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/36Gavin Johansen Extradition Or Fugitive Of Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 18/36Lonita Jackson Motor Vehicle Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 19/36Brandon Hunter Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 20/36Patrick Holmes Extradition Or Fugitive Of Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 21/36David Friday Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/36Monica Foster 2nd Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 23/36Drekevious Foster 2 Counts Of True Bill Of Indictment Failure To Comply Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon To Conspire Show Caption Hide Caption 24/36Michelle Dettweiler Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 25/36Jonathan Deaton Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 26/36Donella Cook Probation Violation Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 27/36Angel Colon Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 28/36Pierre Coleman Disorderly Conduct Resist Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 29/36Michael Case Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 30/36Alana Butler Possess Stolen Property Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 31/36Kenneth Brown Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Resist Or Obstruct Public Officer Extradition Or Fugitive Of Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 32/36Dameon Brown Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/36Erin Brinson 5 Counts Of Failure To Appear Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 34/36Kenneth Bowen 3 Counts Of Failure To Appear Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 35/36Ashley Albrecht Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 36/36Reginald Adams 2 Counts Of Failure To Appear Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots for Friday, December 27th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin