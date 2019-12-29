Concord Police Confirms Second Deadly Shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police investigators say a 31-year-old man died in a shooting Saturday night on Lincoln Street. When police arrived on scene, they found Derron Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died. This shooting happened less than half an hour before a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s at Concord Mills Mall. 13 year-old Avenanna Propst died at the scene, two male juveniles were injured.

Concord Police are now investigating both cases, but so far, they have not said if these shootings are connected.