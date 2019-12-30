Concord Police Say Two People Killed In Separate Shootings Over The Weekend Were Cousins

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police investigators say a 31-year-old man died in a shooting Saturday night on Lincoln Street. When police arrived on scene, they found Derron Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died.

Detectives say they obtained warrants for 16-year-old Omarionne Hudson in connection to the shooting on Lincoln Street. Hudson is facing first-degree murder charges. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

WCCB Charlotte has learned Jordan is the cousin of 13 year-old Avenanna Propst. She was shot in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s at Concord Mills Mall. Propst died at the scene, two male juveniles were injured. Read more about that shooting HERE.

Concord Police are now investigating both cases, but so far, they have not said if these shootings are connected.

Concord Police are also looking to identify a suspect from the shooting outside Dave & Busters at Concord Mills Mall. Authorities released this surveillance picture of the accused suspect. Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.