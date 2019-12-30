Heartbroken Family Reflects On The Life Of Beloved Teen Shot To Death Outside Concord Mills Mall

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Those precious milestones in life were ripped away from 13-year-old Aveanna Propst.

“She was a baby, she was a baby. She didn’t have a chance to live or to grow. We won’t see her graduate, we won’t see her be a dancer. We won’t see any of those things. We don’t know what she could have been,” says Aveanna’s aunt Shirnetta Gaston.

The last time Gaston saw Aveanna was Friday. The next day, Aveanna was out with friends at Concord Mills around 8:30 Saturday night. Gaston says Aveanna had just seen a movie when something went terribly wrong outside the Dave and Buster’s. Someone fired gunshots in the parking lot. Aveanna and two boys were hit. She did not survive. Gaston got a phone call from her sister.

“She’s like, ‘Aveanna got shot.’ I was like, Aveanna who? Whose Aveanna? Not our Aveanna. The only thing I could do was drop to my knees and scream.”

Investigators believe it all started with a fight. They released images of the person believed to be responsible for the shooting. It’s security video of a possible suspect, but the images are blurred. The person is wearing a red and white checkered hoodie.

About 20 minutes before the shooting at Concord Mills, police were investigating the scene of another deadly shooting on Lincoln street near Polk Avenue. That’s just a few miles away from the mall. Police found 31-year-old Derron Jordan suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died. Jordan was the cousin of Aveanna. Police have not connected the two crimes.

“I do not think the tragedies were related. I do think that Aveanna’s death was a random, tragic act of violence.”

Gaston has a message for suspect in Aveanna’s murder.

“Please, for the love of God, turn yourself in. I can’t understand what’s going on, we can’t understand what’s going on as a family. We need answers, we need to know why.”

Funeral arrangements for Aveanna are being finalized. It will be held at Lance Funeral Home in Concord. Gaston says Aveanna will have a white casket and will be buried in a purple dress, her favorite color.

Gaston is also offering a personal $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. She has started a fundraiser on Facebook to help with funeral arrangements.