Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 29th

1/44 Mugcov19

2/44 Abraham Romero Assault On A Female Assault With A Deadly Weapon

3/44 Allen Blankenship Breaking And Entering Communicating Threats

4/44 Antonio Wright Assault On A Female

5/44 Atiya El Financial Card Theft Fraud



6/44 Austin Ellis Breaking And Entering Driving While License Revoked

7/44 Brian Walker Trespassing1

8/44 Charles Carothers Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

9/44 Charles Perry Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

10/44 Cherish Williams Larceny Possession Of Stolen Goods



11/44 Darius Bradley Impeding Traffic

12/44 Darrell Hudson Assault On A Female

13/44 Dominga Pride Simple Assault

14/44 Edward Thompson Common Law Robbery First Degree Kidnapping

15/44 Eliza Markovetc Accessory After The Fact



16/44 Isiah Thomas Possession Of Marijuana

17/44 Jaquan Brown Robbery Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

18/44 Jason Simmons Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female

19/44 Jason Welch DWI

20/44 Jazmen Brown Simple Assault



21/44 Johnny Sports Trespassing

22/44 Joshua Strickland DWI

23/44 Logan Jenson Possession

24/44 Lub Glenn Simple Assault

25/44 Mario Chavez Assault On A Female



26/44 Michael Taft Non Support Of Child

27/44 Mikal James Fleeing Eluding Arrest

28/44 Montrel Ford Driving While Impaired

29/44 Nasr Sanad Financial Card Theft

30/44 Ondre Hunter Felony Possession Of Cocaine Larceny



31/44 Patricia Washington Larceny Robbery

32/44 Rodney Appling DWI

33/44 Taequan Carter Assault By Strangulation Common Law Robbery

34/44 Tameka Davis Injury To Personal Property

35/44 Thomas Grier Assault



36/44 Thomas Whiteside Assault On A Female

37/44 Thurman Hill Federal

38/44 Timothy Bordner Possession

39/44 Tommie Perry Assault On A Female

40/44 Troy Matthews Possession Of Firearm By Felon



41/44 Tyrick Martin Felony Possession

42/44 Vicente Velasco DWI

43/44 William Frost Assault On A Female

44/44 Xavier Simms Possession Of Firearm By Felon

























































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, December 29th.