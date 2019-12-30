Mostly Clear And Cooler Tuesday, Unsettled Late Week

Mostly clear skies and colder conditions return to the region overnight, lows in the upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies and cooler conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50s, slightly above average. Clouds will gradually thicken Wednesday night, with our next chance for rain returning Thursday into Friday. Temperatures in the mid 50s Thursday will warm into the mid 60s Friday. Rain chances will diminish into the weekend with colder temperatures once again returning to the area.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, much colder night. Low 39°. W wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, slightly above average temperatures. High 56°. WSW wind 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, a chilly night. Low 33°. Light wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cold start with a nice afternoon. High 55°. Light wind.