Gaston County Mugshots December 31st

1/30 Mugcov1

2/30 Amanda Bridges Failure To Appear

3/30 Amber Hester Assault

4/30 Ameen Naushad DWI

5/30 Brittany Merritt Probation Violation



6/30 Christopher Hensley Probation Violation

7/30 Darren Moss Habeas Corpus

8/30 Darvin Capps Probation Violation

9/30 Derinda Hemphill Failure To Comply

10/30 Dwayne Stephens Failure To Comply



11/30 Ernesto Solorio Immigration

12/30 Heath Hicks Failure To Appear

13/30 James Lance Faliure To Appear

14/30 Jessie Parker Resisting Officer

15/30 Joany Walden Habitual Larceny Possession Of Meth



16/30 Joseph Mills Probation Violation

17/30 Josie White Failuer To Comply

18/30 Justin Doss Failure To Appear

19/30 Matthew Black Trespassing

20/30 Misty Bass Failure To Appear Larceny



21/30 Nicholas Durham Non Support Of Child

22/30 Renasha Lee Forgery

23/30 Robert Beaver Larceny

24/30 Robert Davis Assault On A Female

25/30 Robert Tucker Probation Violation Resisting Officer



26/30 Ronald Hamilton Reckless Driving

27/30 Samantha Sizemore Probation Violation

28/30 Sarah Cosette Larceny By Employee

29/30 Sarah Deal Possession

30/30 Skylar Woodard Probation Violation





























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, December 31st.