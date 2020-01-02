Remains Found That Are Believed To Be Richard Travis Who Went Missing In February

The Latest:

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Richard Travis, 66-year-old avid runner, went missing in February 2019 but remains now have been found that are believed to be him, according to Spencer Police.

The remains we found on New Year’s Eve by a hunter, according to reports. The remains were found along Willow Creek Drive and Long Ferry Road, not far from an area where Travis was last seen.

The remains has now been sent to the state medical examiner along with Travis’ dental records.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office stated that they hope to have confirmation in regards to the remains sometime on Friday, reports say.

Travis’ wife has also been notified of this update.

Original Story:

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are still searching for a 66-year-old Spencer man who went missing Monday afternoon.

Rowan County 911 received a report around 5:30pm that Richard Travis of Spencer had disappeared. He was last seen around 3pm.

Travis is described as an avid runner and often runs the streets around his home in the Sowers Ferry Road area. He also suffers from dementia, according to officials.

Kannapolis Fire says due to the cold and rain Monday night, Travis may have tried to seek shelter or warmth on someone’s property while out for a run. Officials say he may have also traveled a greater distance than the general public would normally go.

Travis has gray hair, is 6 foot and weighs 157 pounds. He was last seen wearing loose black running pants that were cut-off at the calf, a silver rain jacket, black gloves, dark running shoes and possibly a hat. Officials say he wears thick glasses and can barely see without them.

The Spencer Fire Department, Spencer Police Department, Kannapolis Fire Department and Rowan County Rescue Squad, along with numerous other public safety agencies from Rowan County and outside of the county, are working tirelessly to find the man.

If you have any information on Travis’ whereabouts, you’re asked to notify Rowan County 911.