Gaston County Mugshots January 2nd January 2, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/36Gaston County Mug Cover Show Caption Hide Caption 2/36Ada Young Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 3/36Ashley Wright Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/36Trevor Wallace Larceny Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/36Anthony Thomas Possession Of Firearm By Felon Carrying Concealed Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/36Rickey Spencer Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/36Brian Shuffler Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 8/36Gustavo Sanchez Assault Government Official Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 9/36Amanda Royster Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 10/36Brandon Ross Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/36Brianna Rogers Driving While Impaired Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 12/36Kaleah Roberts Driving While Impaired Fail To Reduce Speed Show Caption Hide Caption 13/36Jorge Ortiz Driving While Impaired Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 14/36Edgar Ortega Martinez Driving While Impaired Immigration Open Container Passenger Area Show Caption Hide Caption 15/36Ryan Mcquire Affray Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 16/36Terry Mason Intoxicated And Disruptive Show Caption Hide Caption 17/36Taurus Lynch Trespassing Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 18/36Aaron Kirkland Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 19/36Gina Jones Possess Heroin Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 20/36Sherrie Hoke Driving While Impaired Open Container Show Caption Hide Caption 21/36Jerrod Hill Reckless Driving Hit And Run Property Damage Show Caption Hide Caption 22/36Derek Henderson Nonsupport Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 23/36Tracy Hartis Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 24/36Bria Gordon Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 25/36Paschall Ervin Intoxicated And Disruptive Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 26/36Christopher Duncan Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 27/36Gregory Dobbs Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 28/36Charles Dobbins Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 29/36Matthew Cox Assault Female Assault By Pointing A Gun Assault Child Under 12 Show Caption Hide Caption 30/36Ashley Carringer Larceny Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 31/36Kenneth Canup Failure To Comply Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 32/36Richard Braswell Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 33/36Walter Baxter Larceny Change Price Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 34/36Addison Banks Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 35/36Justin Baldwin Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/36Patrick Aul Simple Assault Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, January 2nd. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin