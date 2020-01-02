Man In Critical Condition Following Triple Shooting In Rock Hill On New Year’s Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police say one person is in critical condition following a triple shooting in Rock Hill Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at about 12:22 a.m. on New Year’s morning near the intersection of Booker Washington Street and Crawford Road.

Arriving officers found a 64-year-old man who had been shot in the chest, a 42-year-old woman who had been shot in the abdomen, and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in the shoulder.

All three victims were taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment. According to officials the 64-year-old man is in critical condition, while the other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rock Hill Police Department says the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder with multiple victims but have not identified a suspect.

More information will be released as it develops.