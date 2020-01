Pardon the interruption!

WCCB is completing scheduled maintenance and will be off the air during this process. We will be back on-air with all of your favorite programs shortly. This affects all of our channels including MeTV, Antenna, QVC, Start, Dabl and HSN. We apologize for any inconvenience. Spectrum customers will continue to receive WCCB-CW, MeTV and Antenna during this time.