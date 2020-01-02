Police Investigating After Teen Shot In The Leg In Newton

NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to E. K Street in Newton just after 3:20am in reference to a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center but was later transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. Police also said the victim knows the shooter. No arrests have been made at this time. Check back for updates.