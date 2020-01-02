WCCB Charlotte: Part Time Photographer/Editor

WCCB is looking to add a new member to its multi­-award­-winning photography staff. We shoot on Sony XDCAM 350 cameras and edit on Final Cut Pro 10 non-lineaer equipment. Responsibilities include shooting stories for newscasts (including packages, voice-overs and soundbites), editing stories, live truck operation and management of equipment and vehicle. Main shift will be shooting and editing stories for our weekend newscasts.

Requirements include:

• Excellent photography skills including, use of light and sound, and high definition workflow. Minimum of two years experience preferred.

• Non­linnear and linear editing skills. Applicant must understand how to use established quality standards such as selecting the best video, sequences, natural sound breaks and effects.

• College is preferred but relevant experience will be considered.

• Self­starter who works well under pressure, can multi­task and meet news deadlines.

• Computer skills.

• Must posses a valid driver’s license and an excellent driving record.

• Must be available to work flexible hours including early mornings, weekends and evenings.

EOE

Send or e­mail resume to:

Chris Keimig

Chief Photographer

WCCB-TV

One Television Place

Charlotte, N.C. 28205

ckeimig@wccbcharlotte.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

