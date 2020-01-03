9PM: Whose Line Is It Anyway? with Heather Anne Campbell & Brad Sherwood



























































































Aisha Tyler hosts as Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest Heather Anne Campbell and Brad Sherwood, participate in sketches and performances implemented with an improvisational finesse and an affinity for musical expression on Whose Line Is It Anyway? Friday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? also features the return of cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, who along with a special guest each episode, must put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games, prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience. Based on the wildly successful U.K. format, which also spawned a previous incarnation in the US that ran for eight seasons on ABC, WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? is executive produced by Dan Patterson, Mark Leveson, Jimmy Mulville, Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady.