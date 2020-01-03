Gaston County Mugshots January 2nd January 3, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/24Gaston County Mug Cover1 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Jerrard Wright Assault By Pointing A Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Steven Wray Domestic Violence Protection Order Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Angelo Wilson Possession Of Firearm Felon Carrying Concealed Weapon Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24David Vogen Larceny Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Zacary Tench Larceny Larceny Of Firearm Nonsupport Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Samuel Ownsby Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Tonya Nixon Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24William McCullough Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Ronrickus Mason Nonsupport Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Arnez Mackins Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Darren Kelley Parole Warrant Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Amanda Johnson Driving While Impaired Failure To Reduce Speed Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Robbie Hoke Failure To Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Kristin Hicks Possession With Intent To Manufacture Sell Or Deliver Heroin Possess Methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Brittany Harvey Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24James Hammonds Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Nicholas Grundza Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Danny Drawdy Obtain Property By False Pretense Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Tommie Clark Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Marsha Bradley Habitual Larceny Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Jeffrey Blanton Obtain Property By False Pretense Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Kevin Belk Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Jahil Baker Larceny Failure To Appear Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, January 2nd. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin