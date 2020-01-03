Unsettled Pattern Through Saturday

Spotty shower and patchy fog for the morning commute. Temps will warm to the low to mid-60s today with more rain and at times heavy downpours. A few showers will linger into Saturday morning with a brief changeover to snow for the mountains. Dry, sunny and seasonable weather returns on Sunday with highs reaching the low 50s. Another chance for showers returns Tuesday into Wednesday of the next work week.

Today: More showers. High: 63 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Tonight: Last of the showers. Low: 56 Wind: SW 5-7 mph

Sat: Breezy. High: 64 Wind: SW 10-15; G25

Sun: Sunny. High: 54 Wind: W 5-7 mph