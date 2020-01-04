Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 3rd January 4, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/66Carlton Young Discharge Firearm In City Discharge Weapon Occuppied Prop Injury To Personal Property Possession Of Firearm By Felon IV D NonSupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 2/66Johnnie Addison 20 Counts Of Indecent Liberties With Child2 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/66Violet Chandler Jackson Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 4/66Wayne Threatt Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 5/66William Ford Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/66William Hickman Fail To Provide Proof Proper Fare Show Caption Hide Caption 7/66William People 2 Counts Of Carrying Concealed Gun Felony Possession SCH I CS Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Stolen Firearm 2 Counts Of Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 8/66Willie Clark AWDW Serious Injury Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon First Degree Murder Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/66Aletha Howie Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 10/66Alexander Rivenbark Possess Drug Paraphernalia PWIMSD SCH II CS Show Caption Hide Caption 11/66Allison West DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 12/66Alysse Atwell Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 13/66Amanuel McLain Urinate In Public Show Caption Hide Caption 14/66Angelo Hitchcock Assault And Battery 2 Counts Of Communicating Threats Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 15/66Anthony Gamble Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 16/66Antonio Luckey Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/66Asfand Ali Conspire Commit Felony Larceny 4 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 18/66Azzyria Brown Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 19/66Barton McFadden Breaking Or Entering Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Basil Nafisi DWI Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 21/66Bebrown Openge Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 22/66Benjamin Green Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 24/66Christopher Garnett Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 25/66Christopher Lopez Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/66Ciara Monique Johnson Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 27/66Curtiss Bryant IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 28/66Deno Canandy Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 29/66Dishawn Sinkler Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 30/66Douglas Oxendine Drive Or Allow MV With No Registration DWLR AFT Impaired REV Notice Operate Veh No Insurance Show Caption Hide Caption 31/66Epanthamie Barker No Additional Information Show Caption Hide Caption 32/66Erik Myers Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 33/66Gary Milligan 6 Counts Of DV Protective Order Violation Misdemeanor 2 Counts Of Assault On A Female Harassing Phone Call Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 34/66Glenwood Williams Attempt Break Or Enter Building Felony Larceny After Break Or Enter Misdemeanor Probation Violation Out Of County Show Caption Hide Caption 35/66Henry Killian Injury To Personal Property Misdemeanor Larceny Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 36/66Jalen Horne Assault Inflict Serious Injury Minor Present Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Child Under 12 Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 37/66Jamar McCullough Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 38/66James Randall DWLR Not Impaired REV Expired Registration Card Or Tag Possess Methamphetamine Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 39/66Jarod Ruffin Assailt On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 40/66Jenna McGee Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 41/66Jessica William Thompson Felony Larceny Larceny Merchant Emergency Door Misdemeanor Larceny Shoplifting Concealment Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 42/66Jhirmike McCorkle DWLR Not Impaired REV Fictitious Info To Officer Resisting Public Officer Speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 44/66Johnny Welch Felony Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 45/66Juwan Judge Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 46/66Keyana Miller Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 47/66Kyheem Henton Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 48/66Lester Ledbetter DWLR Not Impaired REV Expired Registration Card Or Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 49/66Malik Rivers 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 50/66Mariany Castillo Simple Assault 2 Counts Of Resisting Public Officer Assault Of A Government Official Or Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 51/66Maureen Bigham Carrying Concealed Gun Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 52/66McKinley Hills Felony Possession SCH II CS Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 53/66Michael McLauchlin Fail Provide Proof Proper Fare Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 54/66Nigeria Crowder Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 55/66Rachel Wade Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 56/66Randall Wynn Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 57/66Reginald Smalls Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia PWISD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 58/66Rene Cardona Pescador Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 59/66Robert Milton DV Protective Order Violation Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 60/66Ronny Varnadore Assault With A Deadly Weapon Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 61/66Roy Smith 5 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle 3 Counts Of Felony Larceny 3 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 62/66Samantha Brown 2 Counts Of Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 63/66Steven Gentry IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 64/66Tammy Boyd Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 65/66Tdarion Bazley Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 66/66Tomeka West Extradition Or Fugitive Of Other State Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Friday, January 3rd. 