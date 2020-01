Gaston County Mugshots January 4th

1/33 Mugcov3

2/33 Aharon Crump Failure To Appear

3/33 Anthony Pierce Failure To Appear

4/33 Brian Howell Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

5/33 Christion Christian DWi



6/33 Cliffor Payne Asault

7/33 Dalton McDonald Carrying Concealed Weapon

8/33 Deana Hiland Failure To Appear

9/33 Delonte Mosby Assault By Strangulation

10/33 Dontarious Adams Failure To Appear



11/33 Eric Mcevoy Larceny

12/33 Isaac Brown Larceny Parole Warrant

13/33 James Hestikind DWI

14/33 Jaylen Adams Driving While License Revoked

15/33 Jeffrey Hill Failure To Appear



16/33 Jeffrey Lowery Possession

17/33 Jeffrey Martin Possession Of Meth

18/33 Jenny White Possessioin Of Stolen Goods

19/33 Johnathan Compton Larceny

20/33 Johnny Reid Trespassing



21/33 Kellie Hatley Failure To Appear

22/33 Matthew Trottier Possession Od Cocaein

23/33 Michael Crayton Possession

24/33 Michael Freeman Possession

25/33 Michael Slaven Sex Exploiting Minor



26/33 Ometrick Leeper Failure To Appear

27/33 Phillip Green False Pretense

28/33 Scott Ellison Assault On A Female

29/33 Tahim Hunte Driving While License Revoked

30/33 Taylor New Child Abuse



31/33 Willie Jenkins Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

32/33 Witness Haynes Indictment

33/33 Zechariah Smith REsisting Officer



































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Saturday, January 4th.