Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 4th January 5, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/62Mugcov2 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/62Amber Bingham Habitual Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/62Anthony Maio Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 4/62Anthony Stitt Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 5/62Asfand Ali Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 6/62Benjamin Chandler Asault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 7/62Birane Sene Breaking And Entering Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 8/62Bobby Collins Assault By Pointing Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 9/62Brittany Brooks Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 10/62Bruce Adams DWi Show Caption Hide Caption 11/62Candace Salmon DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 12/62Carlos Michilena Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 13/62Cedrick Little Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 14/62Charles Callaway Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/62Christiana Wannamaker Embezzlement Show Caption Hide Caption 16/62Christopher Jones Sexual Battery Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/62Damien Johnson Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 18/62Deunta Hall Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 19/62Dianna Latham Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 20/62Esau Jimenez Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 21/62Ethel Hunter Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 22/62Geoffrey Wiley Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 23/62George Bristow Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 24/62Hai Thach Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 25/62Harvey Boyd Driving While License Revoked Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 26/62Hashiem Tillman Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 27/62James McClellan Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 28/62Jastasia Leggett Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/62Jeffrey Crump Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 30/62Jeffrey Smith Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 31/62John Hood Resisting Officer Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 32/62John Sym Hit And Run Show Caption Hide Caption 33/62Johnny Marcano Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 34/62Junior Escobar Larceny Robbery With Dangerous WEapon Show Caption Hide Caption 35/62Lafayette Dennis Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 36/62Lanard Gaddy Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 37/62Laquasha Moore Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 38/62Lauren Dess Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 39/62Levern Jacobs Fleeing Eluding Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 40/62Mamadou Diallo Protective Order VIolation Show Caption Hide Caption 41/62Mavurme Tang Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 42/62Melvin Lynch Possesison Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 43/62Michael Wilson Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 44/62Mildenzel Davis Breaking And Entering Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 45/62Quadres Bowser Resisting Officer Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 46/62Raheem Glover DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 47/62Ralph Silva Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 48/62Roman Miller Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 49/62Ronnie White DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 50/62Samantha Intriago DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 51/62Sanchez Burris Misuse Of 911 Show Caption Hide Caption 52/62Sayla Kpa Possession Of Stolen Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 53/62Steve Ibarra Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 54/62Steven Pugh Fugitive Show Caption Hide Caption 55/62Sylvester Martin Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 56/62Terrence Williams Fleeing Eluding Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 57/62Tiara Willaims Breaking And Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 58/62Tiffany Davis DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 59/62Trenice Grier Faiulre To Return Hired Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 60/62William Kimberling Disorderly Conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 61/62William Perry Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 62/62Willie Harris Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, January 4th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin