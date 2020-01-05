Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 4th

1/62 Mugcov2

2/62 Amber Bingham Habitual Assault

3/62 Anthony Maio Assault On A Female

4/62 Anthony Stitt Fugitive

5/62 Asfand Ali Bond Term



6/62 Benjamin Chandler Asault And Battery

7/62 Birane Sene Breaking And Entering Burglary

8/62 Bobby Collins Assault By Pointing Gun

9/62 Brittany Brooks Trespassing

10/62 Bruce Adams DWi



11/62 Candace Salmon DWI

12/62 Carlos Michilena Resisting Officer

13/62 Cedrick Little Federal

14/62 Charles Callaway Parole Violation

15/62 Christiana Wannamaker Embezzlement



16/62 Christopher Jones Sexual Battery Assault

17/62 Damien Johnson Breaking And Entering Larceny

18/62 Deunta Hall Driving While Impaired

19/62 Dianna Latham Larceny By Employee

20/62 Esau Jimenez Trespassing



21/62 Ethel Hunter Protective Order Violation

22/62 Geoffrey Wiley Larceny By Employee

23/62 George Bristow Assault On A Female

24/62 Hai Thach Trespassing

25/62 Harvey Boyd Driving While License Revoked Possession Of Cocaine



26/62 Hashiem Tillman Fugitive

27/62 James McClellan Assault On A Female

28/62 Jastasia Leggett Simple Assault

29/62 Jeffrey Crump Larceny

30/62 Jeffrey Smith Bond Term



31/62 John Hood Resisting Officer Trespassing

32/62 John Sym Hit And Run

33/62 Johnny Marcano Assault On A Female

34/62 Junior Escobar Larceny Robbery With Dangerous WEapon

35/62 Lafayette Dennis Trespassing



36/62 Lanard Gaddy Assault On A Female

37/62 Laquasha Moore Larceny

38/62 Lauren Dess Simple Assault

39/62 Levern Jacobs Fleeing Eluding Arrest

40/62 Mamadou Diallo Protective Order VIolation



41/62 Mavurme Tang Possession Of Marijuana

42/62 Melvin Lynch Possesison Of Cocaine

43/62 Michael Wilson Trespassing

44/62 Mildenzel Davis Breaking And Entering Larceny

45/62 Quadres Bowser Resisting Officer Trespassing



46/62 Raheem Glover DWI

47/62 Ralph Silva Trespassing

48/62 Roman Miller Assault On A Female

49/62 Ronnie White DWI

50/62 Samantha Intriago DWI



51/62 Sanchez Burris Misuse Of 911

52/62 Sayla Kpa Possession Of Stolen Goods

53/62 Steve Ibarra Possession Of Marijuana

54/62 Steven Pugh Fugitive

55/62 Sylvester Martin Assault On A Female



56/62 Terrence Williams Fleeing Eluding Arrest

57/62 Tiara Willaims Breaking And Entering

58/62 Tiffany Davis DWI

59/62 Trenice Grier Faiulre To Return Hired Motor Vehicle

60/62 William Kimberling Disorderly Conduct



61/62 William Perry Felony Larceny

62/62 Willie Harris Habitual Larceny





























































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, January 4th.