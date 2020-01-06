Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 5th January 6, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/58Mugcov Show Caption Hide Caption 2/58Alexander Belalcazar Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 3/58Andre Daniels Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 4/58Andrew Rogers DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/58Anesia Caldwell Larceny Of A Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 6/58Anthony Martin Possession Of Firearm By Felon Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 7/58Anthony Reel Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 8/58Art Sanders Assault On A Female Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 9/58Artist Pierce Drivign While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 10/58Barry Darby DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/58Bobby Baker Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 12/58Charles Wallace Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 13/58Chauncey Sides DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 14/58Damar Lumpkin Misuse Of 911 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/58Daniel Thompson Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 16/58Darrell Anderson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 17/58Daryl Wagner Carrying Concealed Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 18/58David Glenn Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 19/58David Lovell Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 20/58Gerardo Bata Communicating Threats DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 21/58Glen Klosowski Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 22/58Gregory Deas Trafficking Heroin Simple Possesison Show Caption Hide Caption 23/58Jahnmarie Hopkins Assault And Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 24/58Jahrell Robinson Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/58Jaime Silverio Protective Order Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/58Jamal Eubanks Disorderly Conduct At Terminal Show Caption Hide Caption 27/58Jamari Hawkins Failure To Provide Proof Of Fare Show Caption Hide Caption 28/58Jamaya Marshall Burning Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 29/58James Bennett Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 30/58James Byrd DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 31/58James Russell Financial Card Fraud Show Caption Hide Caption 32/58Jamie McCorkle Driving While License Revoked Show Caption Hide Caption 33/58Jamie Stockton Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 34/58Jarrell Brown Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 35/58John Black Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 36/58John Moses Breaking And Entering Felony Probation VIolation Show Caption Hide Caption 37/58Joseph Andrews Reckless Driving Show Caption Hide Caption 38/58Joseph Lutz Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 39/58Kareem Moore Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 40/58Kendrick Knight Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 41/58Keshon Johnson Felony Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 42/58Kristopher Sierra Resisting Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 43/58Manuel Munozbuendia Possession Of Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 44/58Michele Williams Assault By Pointing Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 45/58Omonte Simpson Assault With Deadly Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 46/58Oscar Montesdeoca Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 47/58Otis Anthony Possession Of Cocaine Carrying Concealed Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 48/58Parris Watkins Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 49/58Rashawn Clement Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 50/58Ritesh Mehra Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 51/58Robert Milton Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 52/58Sean Humphrey Felony Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 53/58Taquan McFarland Misdemeanor Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 54/58Tommy Bowser Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 55/58Tyler Sherrill Probation VIolation Show Caption Hide Caption 56/58Walt Hammond Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 57/58Wesley Marrow Possession Of Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 58/58Willie Glenn Felony Possession Of Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, January 5th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin