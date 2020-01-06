Public’s Assistance Requested in Missing Person Investigation

Charlotte, N.C. – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are conducting an investigation into the disappearance of Eric Byers.

The call for service came on Saturday, January 4th at 2:41 p.m.

Officers with the CMPD were contacted after family members located Eric Byers’s unoccupied vehicle on I-85 Northbound just prior to the weigh station near the Catawba River.

Family members reported last seeing and hearing from Eric Byers during the evening of January 3rd.

A search of the area was conducted using officers, multiple canines, the CMPD’s Aviation Unit and CMPD and CFD Boat Units. Eric Byers was not located and his family and friends are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who sees or has information about Eric Byers is asked to call 911, immediately. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.