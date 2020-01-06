WCCB CHARLOTTE: FULL TIME PRODUCER

WCCB Charlotte is looking for a full time producer.

We are looking for a creative line producer to join our growing morning show. You have to be a great writer, detail oriented, be able to time a show, multi-task and work with a team of producers.

Our Morning newscast is not your typical show. You have to balance breaking news, news of the day and personality driven segments that change show to show over the 4 1/2 hour live broadcast.

You must be familiar with all of the standard newscast techniques, but you also have to know social media. We need a producer who can engage and be interactive with viewers.

We’re looking for someone who can meet deadlines, work under pressure and create a fun newscast.

Successful candidate will have a minimum of one year experience line producing.

Jeff Monheit / Assistant News Director

WCCB Television

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

email: jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls.

Please mention where you heard about this position.

EOE

January 6, 2020