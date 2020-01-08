Concord Police Are Looking For Three Suspects Responsible For A Robbery Outside Of Concord Mills

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police are currently looking to identify three suspects responsible for a robbery outside of Concord Mills Mall which occurred on January 5th.

Police responded to the reported robbery on Sunday around 3 p.m. which took place in the parking lot of the mall outside of the Burlington Coat Factory.

The victims reported having cash taken from after being physically attached as well as threatened with a gun, a Concord news release said.

The suspects have been described as three black men.

One was wearing a gray “GAP” hoodie and a yellow beanie hat and was approximately 5’8″, according to reports.

The second suspect was wearing a black “ISL” jacket while the third suspect was described as light-skin and possibly bi-racial with long curly hair. The third suspect was wearing a gray zip up hoodie at the time.

Concord Police ask that anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects to contact 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-Crime.