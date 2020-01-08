Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 7th January 8, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/75Tarquinio Thompson Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 2/75Terrence Benjamin Breaking Or Entering Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 3/75Terry Hatten 3 Counts Of IV D Nonsupport Child Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 4/75Thomas Gaskin Solicit Alms Or Beg For Money Show Caption Hide Caption 5/75Tiara Reel 2 Counts Of DWLR Not Impaired REV Show Caption Hide Caption 6/75Timothy Cheaney Possess Or Consume Of Fortified Wine Or Spirituous Liquor Unath PR Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Resisting Public Officer Simple Possess SCH VI CS Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 7/75Vance Amerson Intoxicated And Disruptive Open Container MBV Or Unfwn Prop Cy Possess Or Consume After Prohibited Resisting Public Officer Second Degree Trespass.jpg Show Caption Hide Caption 8/75Will Albright Assault On A Female Interfere With Emergeny Communication Show Caption Hide Caption 9/75Albeno Maywal Assault By Strangulation Assault Inflict Serious Injury Misdemeanor 2 Counts Of First Degree Force Sex Offense First Degree Forcible Rape Show Caption Hide Caption 10/75Andre Daniels Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 11/75Angelo Dozier Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 12/75Antoine Isles 2 Counts Of Common Law Robbery 2 Counts Of Felony Conspiracy Misdemeanor Larceny IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 13/75Antoine Teal DWLR Not Impaired REV Show Caption Hide Caption 14/75Antoine Teal Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possession CS Prison Or Jail Premises Show Caption Hide Caption 15/75Antwain Tate 2 Counts Of Financial Card Theft First Degree Burglary Larceny After Break Or Enter Show Caption Hide Caption 16/75April Barber Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny Habitual Larceny Larceny To Remove To Destroy And Deactivate Compound Show Caption Hide Caption 17/75Averin Washington Assault On A Child Under 12 Show Caption Hide Caption 18/75Avontta Hall Carrying Concealed Gun Misdemeanor DVPO Viol Deadly Weapon Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 19/75BENJAM2 Show Caption Hide Caption 20/75Benson Neal DV Protective Order Violation Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 21/75Birane Sene Fail To Provide Proof Fare Pay Sleep In Public Place Show Caption Hide Caption 22/75Brandon Davis Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 23/75Brandon Steele Assault On A Female Breaking And Or Entering Felony Communicating Threats Felony Larceny Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 24/75Chase Heath Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 25/75Chris Ford Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 26/75Christopher Chisholm 33 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 27/75Christopher Garnet Injury To Real Property Intoxicated And Disruptive Possess Or Consume Beer Or Wine In Public ST Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 28/75Daquan Taylor Sexual Battery Show Caption Hide Caption 29/75Dejuan Bivens Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Felony Show Caption Hide Caption 30/75Dennis Townsend Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 31/75Dennison Phifer Disclose Private Images Or Adult Sex Offense Free Text Show Caption Hide Caption 32/75Derrick Baker Probation Violation.jpg Show Caption Hide Caption 33/75Dontaveon Craig Assault With A Deadly Weapon1 Show Caption Hide Caption 34/75Dwite Johnson Resisting Public Officer Solicit Alms Or Beg For Money Show Caption Hide Caption 35/75Eddie Mobley Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 36/75Ellis Hopkins 2 Counts Of Simple Worthless Check Show Caption Hide Caption 37/75Esdras Benitez Molina DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 38/75George Diri Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 39/75Gregory Goodman Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Heroin Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 40/75Helen Martin Extradition Or Fugitive Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 41/75Herbert Jordan 2 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 42/75Iesha Springs Conspire To Commit Felony Larceny Larceny To Remove Or Destroy Or Deactivate Compound Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 43/75Isaac Gutierrez Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 44/75Jairo Aguirre Carrying Concealed Gun Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Greater Than .5 To 1.5 Oz Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possess Stolen Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 45/75Jamikequez Nance Assault On A Female Carrying Concealed Weapon Injury To Personal Property Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Firearm By Felon Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 46/75Jaquavian Abraham Felony Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 47/75Jermaine Junious Assault On A Female Injury To Real Property Show Caption Hide Caption 48/75Jesse Capers Misdemeanor Child Abuse Show Caption Hide Caption 49/75Jonathan Rice DWLR Not Impaired REV Show Caption Hide Caption 50/75Jonathan Sifford Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 51/75Jonquez Davis DV Protective Order Violation Misdemeanor Misdemeanor Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 52/75Jordan Williams DWLR Not Impaired REV Felony Possession Of Cocaine Felony Possession SCH II CS Show Caption Hide Caption 53/75Joshua McCloud Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 54/75Joyce English Misdemeanor Larceny Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 55/75Kamadio Brown Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 56/75Kanarda Porter Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 57/75Keishaun Harper Assault ISBI Unborn Child Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 58/75Kenneth Flagg Disorderly Conduct At Terminal Show Caption Hide Caption 59/75Kianu Rivers Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 60/75Latongela Lowe Obtain Property Under False Pretense Possess Stolen Goods Or Property Felony Show Caption Hide Caption 61/75Laura Kello Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 62/75Lonetta Rogers Att Obatin Prop False Pretense Possess Stolen Goods Or Property Felony Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 63/75Madelynne Shackelford Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Felony Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 64/75Malayki Ellison Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 65/75Mamadou Diallo Felony Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 66/75Natalie Gunnoe Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Felony DWLR Not Impaired REV Injury To Personal Property Interfere Elect Monitor DEV Misdemeanor Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Felony Show Caption Hide Caption 67/75Nathan Funderburk 2 Counts Of Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 68/75Ralph Silva Possess Or Consume Beer Or Wine On Public St Show Caption Hide Caption 69/75Raymond Baucom Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 70/75Ricky Bennett Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 71/75Ryan Carter Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place CS Felony PWISM Cocaine PWISM Marijuana IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 72/75Shakenna Isaac Shoptlifting Concealment Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 73/75Sharon Espinel DV Protective Order Violation Misdemeanor Resisting Public Officer Simple Possess SCH IV CS Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 74/75Tanarra Mason Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 75/75Tania Alvarenga Velasquez Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, January 7th. 