Police: 1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Shooting In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating the first homicide of 2020.

Two males were found shot inside a home on Feldbank Drive early Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Police said they didn’t know whether the two men knew each other. Their identities haven’t been released.

No suspect information or arrests have been announced.

There were 107 homicides in Charlotte in 2019, news outlets reported.