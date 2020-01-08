Reward Increased, Video Released Of Suspects in Brooks Sandwich House Murder

CHARLOTTE, NC – New surveillance pictures and video show the people police believe shot and killed a Noda restaurant owner. There is now a $21,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

“I think we’re all a little bit shaken up,” said Alyssa Lilley, an employee at Cabo Fish Taco in Noda.

She says people in the area have been vigilant since the deadly attempted robbery. She also says local businesses are doing what they can to support the family of Scott Brooks.

“It’s just a small gesture to remind everybody that they were, or he was so important to the community,” said Lilley.

It’s been a month since someone shot Brooks as he opened his restaurant Brooks Sandwhich House.

Since his death, friends and family have held vigils, raised money and continued to press for answers and justice.

“The support that we receive gets us through grief every day,” said Dave Brooks, “it’s not easy, it’s not easy.”

Brooks speaking on Wednesday after police released new video and images of the people suspected of killing his brother.

“I just hope that this little bit of evidence and what were doing today is gonna help find and convict somebody,” said Brooks.

The surveillance video shows a man holding a gun as he walks around the corner of the small building. The pictures zero in on the distinct gloves worn by another suspect during the deadly attempted robbery.

“It’s critical that anybody in the community that recognizes these people contact us,” said a CMPD Investigator.

“It can’t bring him back, but maybe bring a little bit of justice to not only us, but the community too,” said Brooks.