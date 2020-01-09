Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 8th January 9, 2020 WCCB Web Team, 1/71Russell Bullock Simple Assault Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/71Sharatae Wesson DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 3/71Shawnprece Ivey Grier Bond Term Show Caption Hide Caption 4/71Theodore Grekusis 2 Counts Of Possess Drug Paraphernalia Possess Heroin Simple Possess SCH IV CS Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 5/71Tishara McCullough Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possess Marijuana Up To .5 Oz Show Caption Hide Caption 6/71Trenton Szardy Possess Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 7/71Tyree McIntyre Carrying Concealed Fun Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia PWISM Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 8/71Tyrell McDaniel Assault On A Female Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Cause Show Caption Hide Caption 9/71William People Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Larceny By A Firearm Show Caption Hide Caption 10/71WILLIA2 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/71Aleksander Kuvila DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 12/71Alice Whitaker Conspire Deliver Cocaine Conspire Sell Cocaine Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possess Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/71Amanda Sturgis DWLR Not Impaired REV Misdemeanor Probation Violation Out Of County Show Caption Hide Caption 14/71Brian Richardson Federal Non Arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 15/71Callie Straughan DWI Show Caption Hide Caption 16/71Cameron Council Possess Drug Paraphernalia PWISM Cocaine Simple Possess SCH II CS Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 17/71Chandler Gilleland Dangerous Drugs Free Text Felony Possession SCH I CS Felony Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 18/71Chelsea Massey 2 Counts Of Prostitution Show Caption Hide Caption 19/71Christopher Adams IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 20/71Christopher Rodgers Assault By Strangulation Battery Of Unborn Child Communicating Threats DV Protective Order Violation Misdemeanor Interfere Emergeny Communication Second Degree Kidnapping Show Caption Hide Caption 21/71Colon Crawford Resisting Public Officer Shoplifting Concealment Goods Show Caption Hide Caption 22/71Corina Percastre Intoxicated And Disruptive Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 23/71Damian Ross Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/71Dareman Pigatt Carrying Concealed Gun Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 25/71Davon Corrie Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Larceny Possess Stolen Goods Or Prop Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 26/71Demontre Dogan 2 Counts Injury To Personal Property Break Or Enter To Terrorize Or Injure Show Caption Hide Caption 27/71Demontrey King Felony Possession Of Cocaine Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 28/71Destiny Hopper Breaking Or Entering Misdemeanor Comunicating Threats Harassing Phone Call Injury To Personal Property Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 29/71Donte McManus Assault On A Female Injury To Personal Property Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 30/71Dontrelle Walker Extradition Or Fugitive Of Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 31/71Elisah Carr Purchase Or Recv Cig Or Tobacco For Less Then 18 Show Caption Hide Caption 32/71Erixon Garcia Conspire Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 33/71Geary Robinson Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 34/71German Velasauez DWI Level 1 DWI Level 3 Show Caption Hide Caption 35/71Greg Forney Felony Probation Violation PWISD Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 36/71Gyserion Benefield Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 37/71Isaac Reyes Felony Possession Marijuana Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place CS Felony Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia PWIMSD Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 38/71Ishmial Samad DWLR Not Impaired REV Fail Exhibit Or Surrender License Show Caption Hide Caption 39/71Jaray Wallace Carrying Concealed Gun Misdemeanor 2 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny Possess Stolen Firearm Possession Of Stolen Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 40/71Jason Rogers Attempted Larceny Misdemeanor Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 41/71Jesse Johnson Carrying Concealed Gun Misdemeanor Open Container Alcohol Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 42/71Johnathan Kitchens Felony Conspiracy Habitual Larceny Larceny Merchant Emergeny Door Show Caption Hide Caption 43/71Joseph Byrum Reckless Driving Wanton Disregard Show Caption Hide Caption 44/71Kasey Howeth Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 45/71Kawon Hoover Flee Or Elude Arrest With MV Felony Possess Stolen Firearm Reckless Driving To Endanger Show Caption Hide Caption 46/71Keandre Moore Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 47/71Keith Johnson 3 Counts Of Breaking And Or Entering Felony 3 Counts Of Larceny After Break Or Enter Misdemeanor Larceny Possess Drug Paraphernalia Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 48/71Kelly Frazier Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 49/71Kenneth Bell 2 Counts Of Misdemeanor Larceny 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 50/71Kenneth Berry Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 51/71Kevin Hickman IV D Nonsupport Child Show Caption Hide Caption 52/71Kodi Woodley 2 Counts Of Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle 2 Counts Of Possess Stolen Goods Or Property Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 53/71Lakisha Hope Assault With A Deadly Weapon Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 54/71Lavares Hood Communicating Threats Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 55/71Leanne Snipes Larceny By Changing Price Tag Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 56/71Malik Carter Possess Stolen Firearm Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 57/71Mamie Nash 5 Counts Of Simple Worthless Check Show Caption Hide Caption 58/71Marcus Morning Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 59/71Marvin Staton Second Degree Murder Show Caption Hide Caption 60/71Michael Bowens Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 61/71Nelson McNorton Extradition Or Fugitive Of Other State Show Caption Hide Caption 62/71Nicole Woods Misdemeanor Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 63/71Paul Redd Possess Stolen Goods Or Property Misdemeanor Show Caption Hide Caption 64/71Phillip Adams Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 65/71Quandarius Funderburk Carrying Concealed Gun Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct At Terminal Possess Firearm On City Property Possession Of Firearm By Felon Resisting Public Officer Second Degree Trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 66/71Randy May Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Felony Show Caption Hide Caption 67/71Randy McDowell Carrying Concealed Gun Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 68/71Ricky Bennett Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 69/71Robert Torrence Deliver Cocaine PWISM Cocaine Sell Cocaine Show Caption Hide Caption 70/71Rodney Robinson DWLR Not Impaired Rev Show Caption Hide Caption 71/71Ronald Broadway 2 Counts Of Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Wednesday, January 8th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin