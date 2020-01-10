Ammonia Leak At Iredell County Warehouse Leaves One Dead

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person has died and at least 3 others hurt at Lineage Logistics Friday afternoon after being exposed to an ammonia leak, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

NEW: Nearby neighborhood evacuated after ammonia spill at Lineage Logistics off Old 90 in Iredell County. 1 person has died. At least 3 others hurt. pic.twitter.com/yOHZUSD7cp — Drew Bollea (@Drew_WCCB) January 10, 2020

The call came in to officials around 1:50 p.m. from the establishment on Taylorsville Highway. Emergency crews are still at the scene of the incident.

There is no details on how the spill occurred.

The victim’s name has not been disclosed at this time. This is a developing story.