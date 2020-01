Gaston County Mugshots January 9th

1/49 Mugcov6

2/49 Allurious Watson Probation Violaion

3/49 Andy Welch Possession Of Meth

4/49 Ashley Fraley Probation Violation

5/49 Ashley Hale Failure To Appear



6/49 Baliegh Taylor Habeas Corpus

7/49 Barry Holland Failure To Appear

8/49 Billy Horne Failure To Appear

9/49 Bobby Canady Habeas Corpus

10/49 Brandon McSwain Non Support Of Child



11/49 Candy Collins Failure To Appear

12/49 Cedric Morrow Fraud Conspiracy

13/49 Charles Bryson Probation Violation

14/49 Charles Jennings Domestic Violence

15/49 Charlie Covington Possession DWI



16/49 Christopher Gill Failure To Comply

17/49 Christopher Jenkins Habeas Corpus

18/49 Cornell Williams Larceny

19/49 Daniel Ford Habeas Corpus

20/49 Darell Packer Resisting Officer



21/49 Desty Herring Possession Of Meth

22/49 Eddie Mobley Failure To Appear

23/49 Elisa Robertson DWI

24/49 Garland Harbison Breaking And Entering Larceny

25/49 James Webb Failure To Appear



26/49 Jason Guye Habeas Corpus

27/49 Jefferson Granados Statutory Rape Indecent Liberties With Child

28/49 Jessica Hardesty Assault And Battery

29/49 Johnathan Hunt Possession Of Meth

30/49 Johnathon Kirkland Habeas Corpus



31/49 Jonathan McClure Possession Of Meth

32/49 Joyce Abee Probation Violation

33/49 Justin Wilson Habeas Corpus

34/49 Kara Lynn Failure To Appear

35/49 Kayla Roberts Unauthorized Use Of Vehicle



36/49 Lenston Flutcher Parole Warrant

37/49 Linda McElveen Possession

38/49 Mark Fagala Habeas Corpus

39/49 Michael Jewett Driving While License Revoked

40/49 Michael Kennedy Habeas Corpus



41/49 Parish Glenn Possession

42/49 Paul Withrow DWI Driving While Licnese Revoked

43/49 Robbie Gunn Possession

44/49 Ronald Coley Failure To Appear

45/49 Ronny Varnadore Failure To Appear



46/49 Samuel Clinton Assault On A Female

47/49 Samuel Ownsby Probation Violation

48/49 Sean Allison Habeas Corpus

49/49 Stephanie Riddle Possession Of Heroin



































































































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, January 9th.