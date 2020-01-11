Three Additional Arrests Have Been Made In Connection To Off-Duty CMPD Officer Shooting

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After investigation CMPD has made three additional arrests in connection to the near robbery of Emily Bishop, an off-duty CMPD officer, experienced in December.

All three suspects were arrested on Friday, January 10th.

One additional minor was involved in the incident whose name will not be released was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

According to CMPD, Edwin Herrera, 19-year-old, and Devin Clayton Jacobs, 27-year-old, were each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and 2nd degree burglary.

All three suspects were interviewed by Homicide Detectives and at the conclusion of the interviews the juvenile was transferred to the custody of a juvenile detention center.

Herrera and Jacobs have been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

The Latest:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old boy is left injured after off-duty CMPD Officer Emily Bishop fired her department-issued firearm.

Around 12:15 a.m. Friday morning, Bishop and her husband was approached by multiple suspects attempting to rob them at gunpoint in the parking lot of 7920 Waterford Tide Loop.

Bishop responded by using her gun which in return the suspects fired their gun at them before leaving the scene.

The teen suspect was injured during the shooting and was transported to the hospital, a police report said. He is currently recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Information and evidence gathered also revealed that the same suspects committed a burglary and armed robbery of a resident in the same apartment complex just minutes prior to the officer-involved shooting, a CMPD press release said.

According to police, once the juvenile suspect is released from the hospital he will be charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill on a Law Enforcement Officer, Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues, the other suspects are still currently at large, police said.

Following the accident Officer Bishop who was hired in 2018 as a patrol officer in the Freedom Division has been placed on administrative leave, the release said.

This is standard procedure after an officer discharges his or her weapon.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting the shooting investigation.

After the SBI investigation, the CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate investigation to ensure CMPD policies and procedures were followed during the incident.

SBI is assigned as the lead agency in the investigative process for all shootings involving CMPD officers which is a part of the protocol established by Mecklenburg County District Attorney.

The CMPD is currently investigating the unrelated armed robbery and burglary that occurred prior to the officer-involved shooting incident.

Original Story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD released a statement around 3 a.m. acknowledging one person is left with injuries after a shooting involving at least one officer.

The shooting occurred early on Friday, December 27 at an apartment complex in South Charlotte on Waterford Tide Loop.

The injuries were not considered life threatening but the person was still reported to the hospital, the police tweeted.

There were no reported officer injuries from the incident.

The identity of the person who was injured and the reasoning behind the incident has not been released.

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case, police said.