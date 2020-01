Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 10th

1/84 Mugcov4

2/84 Aboubakr Sanon Assault With A Deadly Weapon

3/84 Adarres Thompson Possesion Of Marijuana

4/84 Amira Mcafee Embezzlement Felony Conspiracy

5/84 Angel Stafford Felony Probation Violation



6/84 Antoine Ballard

7/84 Aunjanee Quinn Habitual Larceny

8/84 Bennet Clayton Assault By Strangulation Assault

9/84 Birane Sene Breaking And Entering Larceny Possession Of Stolen Goods

10/84 Bobby Canaday Federal



11/84 Brandy Miller Larceny

12/84 Britannia Allen Trespassing

13/84 Casey Welch Felony Probation Violation

14/84 Christopher Alfrey Breaking And Entering Larceny

15/84 Christopher Smith Habitual Larceny Shoplifting



16/84 Cody Hammond Larceny

17/84 Courtney Kinner Possession Of Stolen Goods Possession Heroin

18/84 Curtis McCollin Assault On A Female Injury To Personal Property

19/84 Dajuan Blair Assault By Pointing Gun

20/84 Daquan Archie Assault On A Female



21/84 Darrell Picket Parole Violation

22/84 David Austin DWI

23/84 Decarlos Dafney Communicating Threats

24/84 Dennis Everett Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female

25/84 Destiny Kubo Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



26/84 Devin Templeton Federal

27/84 Devon Cooper Parole Violation

28/84 Dexter Cooper Breaking And Entering Larceny

29/84 Dustin Lawhon Federal

30/84 Erika Jones Larceny By Employee



31/84 Fidel Gutierrez Federal

32/84 Gerald Hampton Breaking And Entering

33/84 Gilbert Fisher Assault And Battery Communicating Threats

34/84 Gregg Millner Breaking And Entering Larceny

35/84 Gregory Harris Parole Violation



36/84 Ikende Dongolo Assault On Child Under 12

37/84 Jairo Galaraz Assault With A Deadly Weapon

38/84 Jamal Miller Possession Of Marijauna Possession Marijuana

39/84 Jamar McCullough Possession Of Stolen Fireaarm

40/84 Jason Strong Embezzlement False Pretense



41/84 Jeremiah Crawfrod Possession Of Stolen Firearm

42/84 Jeremiah Fairly Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

43/84 John Murray Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

44/84 Johnny Thompson Trespassing

45/84 Kadarryl Everhart Federal



46/84 Kareem Smith Secon Degree Trespassing

47/84 Karl Courtwright Trespassing

48/84 Karl Richar Federal

49/84 Kenneth Alexander Driving While License Revoked

50/84 Keteon Grice False Pretense



51/84 Kevin Easterling Urintaing In Public

52/84 Keyon Miller Federal

53/84 Krista Emanuelson No Operators License

54/84 Luis Morales Assault By Stragulation Kidnapping

55/84 Malik Bibson Assault On Female



56/84 Malik Crawford Assault On A Female Commonw Law Robbery

57/84 Mary Price Breaking And Entertering Larceny

58/84 Maxim Aleynikov Carrying Cocealed Weapon

59/84 Meghan Carey Possession Of Meth

60/84 Michael Peele Felony Possession Of Cocaine



61/84 Mister Collins Assault By Pointing Gun Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

62/84 Monorico Shankle Commonw Law Robbery Felony Concspiracy Larceny

63/84 Montavion Davis Driving While License Revoked

64/84 Motisha Nolen Breaking And Entering Larceny

65/84 Mustafa Mannporter Breaking And Entering Larceny



66/84 Niseem Clay Federal

67/84 Noe Morales Possession Of Marijuana

68/84 Nyshawn Smith Possession Of Stolen Firearm

69/84 Oquavion Reid Breaking And Etnering Motor Vehicle Felony Possession Larceny

71/84 Quavon Robinson Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

72/84 Reco Hayden Probation Violation

73/84 Samuel Gray False Report To Police

74/84 Shalanda Wilson Corporate Malfeasance

75/84 Sheron Mahatha Parole Violation



76/84 Simone Mcillwain Human Trafficking Prostitution

77/84 Stephen Robbins Breaking And Entering

78/84 Stephen Robbins Breaking Or Entering

79/84 Tanesha Wiliams Assault And Battery

80/84 Tanesha Williams Assault And Battery Assault With A Deadly Weapon



81/84 Tatyana German DWI

82/84 Thomas Trammel DWI

83/84 Toby Phifer BReaking And Entering

84/84 Zachary Jewell Possession Of Cocaine Larceny









































































































































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Friday, January 10th