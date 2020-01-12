CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man, Woman Found Dead In Car In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD are conducting a homicide investigation after responding to a vehicle down an embankment Saturday morning where they discovered a man and woman were killed.

The officers received the call around 6:50 a.m. to Atando Avenue in North Charlotte.

The victims have now been identified as Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon. Both victims were 35-year-old.

Homicide Detectives are canvassing the area to determine whether there are any additional witnesses to this incident, aside from the residents that called in.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.