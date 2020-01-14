Family, Friends Remember The Lives of Couple Found Shot To Death In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are still no arrests in a double homicide that happened over the weekend. A Charlotte couple was found shot to death inside their car on Atando Avenue Saturday morning.

35-year-old Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon were killed. Neighbors say they spotted a vehicle down an embankment. When police arrived, they found Shannon and Joseph inside the SUV, dead. Friends and family members returned to the scene Tuesday and placed flowers, balloons and photos near the area where the couple was found.

“He took his lady everywhere he went. He loved her, and I’m pretty sure whatever went on, he tried his best to save her life first. I know he did,” says Steven Sings, a friend of the couple.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information in this case, leading to an arrest. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers.