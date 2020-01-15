CMPD Asking For Assistance Identifying North Charlotte Armed Robbery Suspect

1/2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are asking for assistance identifying a man wanted for the armed robbery of a north Charlotte convenience store.

Police say the robbery occurred at about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday morning at the 7-Eleven located on North Tryon Street near the intersection of W Craighead Road. A man armed with a gun entered the store and demanded money before fleeing, according to the victim.

CMPD has now released a surveillance video of the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and approximately 45-years-old.

In addition to the 7-Eleven robbery, the suspect has been linked to two additional robberies as well.

On January 14 around 8:50 p.m. the suspect robbed the Family Dollar on West Sugar Creek Road, CMPD said. The same suspect robbed the Circle K gas station on January 15 at 12:35 a.m. on North Tryon Street.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911. The public can also leave anonymous information about a crime by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.