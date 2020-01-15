CMPD Releases Surveillance Video In 2019 University-Area Shooting That Left Deputy’s Son Dead

1/4 Nathaniel Isenhour

2/4 Nathaniel Isenhour

3/4 Nathaniel Isenhour

4/4 Nathaniel Isenhour







CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released surveillance footage of a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting death of a Cabarrus County Sheriff deputy’s son.

Nathaniel Isenhour, 19, was killed after he was shot in a shopping center off University City Boulevard near East W T Harris Boulevard, according to a news release.

Isenhour’s death was ruled a homicide. This was Charlotte’s 100th homicide in 2019. The city saw an increase in violent crime since 2018 with 107 homicides in the calendar year, a drastic increase from only 57 homicides in 2018.

The shooting was reported just before 10pm on November 25th. Officers reportedly located evidence of a shooting but did not find any suspects or victims. A short time later, investigators say Isenhour showed up at Atrium Health University suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Isenhour was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to a news release.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified a vehicle from surveillance video that they believe the suspect was in during the shooting. The video shows damage on the front right side of the car. It also shows that the car had a burned out right tail light.

There is also a reward for up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Isenhour’s parents spoke at a news conference on January 15th. Hear their plea for an arrest in the case by watching the video below: