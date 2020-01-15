Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 14th January 15, 2020 WCCB Charlotte, 1/87Meck Mug Cover2 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/87Kari Zellman Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/87Charles Wright Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 4/87Stephen Woods Maintain A Dwelling Possess With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Marijuana Drug Paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/87Javarious Williams Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/87Michael Wilder Possession With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 7/87Thomas Whitlock Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/87Laquail Wallace Conspire To Obtain Property By False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 9/87Martin Twiggs Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/87Travis Tudor Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 11/87Ambrose Tate Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 12/87Tyler Stewart Ticey Attempted Common Law Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 13/87John Shields Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Obtain Property By False Pretense Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 14/87James Shealy Trespassing Possess Beer Or Wine On Public Street Show Caption Hide Caption 15/87Derrick Self Driving While License Revoked Fail To Wear Seat Belt Show Caption Hide Caption 16/87Aaron Schmidt Assault By Strangulation Kidnapping Habitual Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/87Paulino Santos Morales Secret Peeping Show Caption Hide Caption 18/87Tasha Rutledge Habitual Felon Identity Theft Larceny Financial Card Theft Obtain Property By False Pretense Show Caption Hide Caption 19/87Sterling Roseboro Federal Show Caption Hide Caption 20/87Larry Richardson Assault With A Deadly Weapon Intent To Kill Inflicting Serious Injury Show Caption Hide Caption 21/87Brandie Pylant Disorderly Conduct Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 22/87Omar Parker Aid And Abet Larceny Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 23/87Miguel Ortiz Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 24/87Blake Odom Intoxicated And Disruptive Open Container Trespassing Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 25/87Tevin Newsome Defrauding Innkeeper Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 26/87Joshon Nash Defrauding Innkeeper Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 27/87Julius Middleton Possess Stolen Firearm Possess With Intent To Sell Or Deliver Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 28/87Jontez McLeod Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Flee Arrest Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle Possession Of Firearm By Felon Show Caption Hide Caption 29/87Michael McGriff Defrauding Innkeeper Driving While License Revoked Extradition Financial Card Fraud Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 30/87Antonio McConnel Nonsupport Of Child Show Caption Hide Caption 31/87Vincent McCarver Possession With Intent To Manufacture Sell Or Deliver Controlled Substance Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 32/87Raymond McBride Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 33/87Nikolaos Malliadis Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 34/87Israel Lynch Probation Violation1 Show Caption Hide Caption 35/87Tyler Lucas Probation Violation Out Of County1 Show Caption Hide Caption 36/87Donte Long Larceny1 Show Caption Hide Caption 37/87Anthony Lee Injury To Personal Property1 Show Caption Hide Caption 38/87Cristhian Lagos Zelaya Weapon On Education Property Not Gun1 Show Caption Hide Caption 39/87James Kennedy Larceny By Employee1 Show Caption Hide Caption 40/87Shaitiya Johnson Defrauding Innkeeper Resisting Public Officer1 Show Caption Hide Caption 41/87Michael Johnson Larceny By Employee1 Show Caption Hide Caption 42/87Dominique Johnson Communicating Threats1 Show Caption Hide Caption 43/87Dominic Jeter Probation Violation1 Show Caption Hide Caption 44/87Carl Hubbard Habitual Larceny1 Show Caption Hide Caption 45/87Israel Lynch Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 46/87Tyler Lucas Probation Violation Out Of County Show Caption Hide Caption 47/87Donte Long Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 48/87Anthony Lee Injury To Personal Property Show Caption Hide Caption 49/87Cristhian Lagos Zelaya Weapon On Education Property Not Gun Show Caption Hide Caption 50/87James Kennedy Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 51/87Shaitiya Johnson Defrauding Innkeeper Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 52/87Michael Johnson Larceny By Employee Show Caption Hide Caption 53/87Dominique Johnson Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 54/87Dominic Jeter Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 55/87Carl Hubbard Habitual Larceny Show Caption Hide Caption 56/87David Alexander Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 57/87Gustavo Alfaro Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 58/87Dayaa Alkurdi Common Law Robbery Possess Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 59/87Nelson Alzate Assault On A Female Communicating Threats Show Caption Hide Caption 60/87Hannah Artis Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 61/87Ernest Bouchard Possess Stolen Property Show Caption Hide Caption 62/87Tommy Bowser Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 63/87Aquan Bridges Larceny Trespassing Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 64/87Joeanna Brown Simple Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 65/87Tony Burns Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 66/87Ricky Bush Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Conspiracy Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 67/87Andrew Campagnone Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 68/87Harold Cromwell Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 69/87Trivius Crouch Possess Marijuana Simple Affray Show Caption Hide Caption 70/87Clarence Daniels Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 71/87JaeLin Flee Arrest Fail To Give Aid To Injured Person Show Caption Hide Caption 72/87Jonte Davis Driving Whiel Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 73/87Nyjajuan Davis Probation Violation Out Of County Show Caption Hide Caption 74/87Alfred Dick Assault By Strangulation Assault On A Female Show Caption Hide Caption 75/87Mynor Duarte Chacon Driving While Impaired Show Caption Hide Caption 76/87Sherella Dudley Larceny After Breaking And Or Entering Show Caption Hide Caption 77/87Lamar Feely Possess With Intent To Manufacture Sell Or Deliver Controlled Substance Show Caption Hide Caption 78/87Spencer Gabriel Assault Government Employee Resisting Public Officer Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 79/87Bernard Gill Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 80/87Samaya Haight Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 81/87Tony Hampton Fail To Heed Light Or Siren Show Caption Hide Caption 82/87Ellion Harris Resisting Public Officer Show Caption Hide Caption 83/87Nicole Hashagen Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 84/87Cliffon Hayden Carrying Concealed Gun Possess Marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 85/87Gaylord Hill Possess With Intent To Manufacture Sell Or Deliver Heroin Show Caption Hide Caption 86/87Kisha Hill Conspiracy Show Caption Hide Caption 87/87Tyler Hopper Probation Violation Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Tuesday, January 14th. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin